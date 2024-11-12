Vietnam wins first Miss International crown; PH bet Angelica Lopez exits early | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Vietnam wins first Miss International crown; PH bet Angelica Lopez exits early
Vietnam wins first Miss International crown; PH bet Angelica Lopez exits early
Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 12, 2024 08:51 PM PHT
|
Updated Nov 12, 2024 09:17 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
beauty
|
Miss International
|
Miss International 2024
|
pageant
|
Vietnam
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.