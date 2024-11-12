PH bet Angelica Lopez fails to make first cut of Miss International 2024 | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
PH bet Angelica Lopez fails to make first cut of Miss International 2024
PH bet Angelica Lopez fails to make first cut of Miss International 2024
Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 12, 2024 06:33 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
beauty
|
pageant
|
Miss International
|
Miss International 2024
|
Angelica Lopez
|
Binibining Pilipinas
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.