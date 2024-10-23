Miss Earth candidates flaunt indigenous materials in catwalk | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Miss Earth candidates flaunt indigenous materials in catwalk
Miss Earth candidates flaunt indigenous materials in catwalk
Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 23, 2024 10:53 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Miss Earth
|
Beauty Pageant
|
Candidates
|
Catwalk
|
Indigenous materials
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.