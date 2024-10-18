'Father of Modern Filipino Dubbing' Danny Mandia passes away | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
'Father of Modern Filipino Dubbing' Danny Mandia passes away
'Father of Modern Filipino Dubbing' Danny Mandia passes away
Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 18, 2024 07:34 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
obituary
|
Danny Mandia
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.