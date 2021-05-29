7 tips for aspiring voiceover artists

Kathleen Sone is a rising star in the local voiceover industry. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- There’s a big chance that you’ve heard Kathleen Sone even if you’ve never heard of her. If you watch TV, check out videos on YouTube, listened on Spotify, or even ordered a yummy burger on the phone, that may have been this rising star of the local voiceover industry.

Sone stumbled into the industry in school. During a class presentation, a professor in Bulacan State University commented that her voice would be nice for voiceovers. At that time, there was little content about the fledgling industry in the Philippines. She scrounged around for any voiceover project, no matter how small, just to get experience and confidence to take the next step.

Eight years since that fateful class recitation, Sone is one of the Philippine’s rising voiceover stars having been part of ads in almost every industry, some even from abroad.

She isn’t done yet as she still hasn’t done her dream project -- to voice movie trailers and to be the lead character in a full-length animated movie.

Clearly, it is possible to make living with your voice. Sone shares some tips and life lessons for those who’d like to explore this path:

1. Patience, patience, patience

Sone recalls her early days where all she did was audition for projects no matter how small. She did get rejected a lot but didn’t quit and still kept on going.

“In those 100 times you audition, you’ll be lucky to have one reply to say that you’ve been shortlisted. Just enjoy this, and when you get that one project, it's very fulfilling.”

2. Enroll in voice workshops

Sone credits the Certified Voice Artist of the Philippines' (CVAP) full scholarship for giving her voiceover career direction after struggling during her early years. The tools, techniques, and support group she got from this course and following workshops gave her the confidence to go after more lucrative voiceover jobs.

“The workshops were very helpful. Before the workshops, I was lost and I didn’t know where my career was going. I do projects, I get paid, then what? What’s next? After I attended the workshops, I finally got a solid journey.”

3. Find mentors and idols in the industry

Sone gratefully acknowledges Pocholo Gonzales, founder of Creative Voices Production and the Voice Acting Academy of the Philippines, as her mentor.

Aside from her mentor, Sone found inspiration with the women who are themselves pillars of the Philippine voiceover industry. Among these are the late Lily Anne Nichols, the motherly soothing voice behind the Lifestyle Network station ID, and Pinky Aseron, whose voice can be heard on the radio, TV, the internet, and the LRT.

4. Do not 'skip ads' on YouTube, TV, or anywhere else

Sone pleads everybody, particularly voiceover artists, not to ignore the ads on wherever they enjoy their media.

“Listen to these voiceovers because these are the ones that went through a lot and passed the auditions. From there you can learn and apply when you produce your own portfolio.”

5. Practice so you can build a solid portfolio

While beginners will get a lot of knowledge from workshops and listening to other voiceovers, Sone stressed the importance of practicing and building a strong portfolio to give to prospective clients.

“For the two to three years, it’s all about building your portfolio. You just need to focus on improving your craft.”

6. Branding and engagement is key

One of the valuable outputs of the CVAP workshop is Sone’s branding. She has quite a following on her social media channels. Particularly on her VoiceOverFlowers YouTube channel, the name being a play on the popular Korea-novela, where she shows off her more playful side while giving fans and followers a glimpse into the life of a voiceover artist.

For a time, Sone was the voice behind 8-7000 Jollibee Delivery Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system. Her behind the scenes YouTube video with 2.9 million hits is the most viewed on her VoiceOverFlowers channel.

Sone is also very active on TikTok where she often takes requests from her fans and followers.

7. Give Back

Sone regularly participates in the CVAP workshops as a resource person and visits the CreativeVoices studio to coach new graduates.

“Five years from now, I see myself still with Creative Voices helping aspiring voice artists like me. I remember my situation before where I was lost with no one to guide me. I want to be that guide to aspiring voice artists," she said.

