MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Slow Food community highlights Negros delicacies

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Delicacies from the Western Visayas region were put on the spotlight during the Philippine Experience tour organized by the Department of Tourism in Negros Occidental on Wednesday.

Featured recipes were based from the book “Sud-an: Rediscovering Western Visayas Cuisine through the Ark of Taste,” a robust collection of the region's food heritage. The food fair, organized by the Slow Food Community in Negros, aims to protect and enrich the gastronomic culture in the region and encourage the younger generation to appreciate their culture.

Binandoy. Sweet potato with toasted coconut. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Ibos. Organic glutinous rice and coconut milk, which is best eaten chocolate sprinkled on top. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Piaya. Piaya is pressed pastry with muscovado sugar filling and lots of sesame seeds on the dough. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Binatwanan nga Chicken and Pork Adobo Pandesal. (Batwan is a souring agent used in Negros). Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Panara. This turnover pastry is fried with mung bean sprouts as its filling. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Puto Lanson. Puto lanson is made of cassava, glutinous rice and coconut milk. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Blue Crab buns. Blue crabs, known for their sweet, delicate flavor and tender meat are used in wide range of recipes. Given its dwindling supply, blue crab was included in the catalogue to remind consumers regarding the need to take care of its habitat. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Kesong Puti Pandesal. Casa A. Gamboa's homemade kesong puti used carabao's milk for its rich and savory taste. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News