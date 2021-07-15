MULTIMEDIA

TAC Expo opens as 'hybrid expo' amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Tactical, Survival, and Arms Expo opened to the public as a hybrid expo in SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City on Thursday, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the organizers, the four-day expo aims to “inform and educate the public about the need to prepare for emergency situations and disasters including pandemics that impact the health and safety of Filipinos.”

The event opening was attended by Philippine National Police chief General Guillermo Eleazar as guest of honor and speaker. The expo will run until July 15.

Philippine National Police chief General Guillermo Eleazar (middle) with (L-R) Police Maj. Gen. Ferdinand Daway of the Civil Service Group, Armscor Director Maria Cristina Tuason-Gonzalez, Armscor Deputy CEO and Senior Vice President Gina Marie Angangco, and Police Brig. Gen. Rommil Mitra of the Firearms and Explosives Office lead the opening. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A guard reminds expo goers to follow physical distancing protocols as a precaution against COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News PNP chief Eleazar looks at the rifles on display. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The theme for this year is “Defense, Security and Survival for Sustainable Living” and aims to inform and educate the public about the need to prepare for emergency situations and disasters. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The event features weapons from Armscor, different types of weapons, sporting goods, safety equipment for shooting enthusiasts and other items. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News People mingle about in the expo area. Under GCQ with some restrictions, venues for meetings, conferences, and exhibitions are allowed up to thirty percent capacity, with an additional ten percent if the venue is awarded with a safety seal from DTI, according to IATF guidelines. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News PNP chief Eleazar looks at handguns on display. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Show goers are reminded to observe physical distancing protocols. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News People visit the the Tactical, Survival, and Arms Expo during its opening as a hybrid expo in SM Megamall. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Show goers are reminded to observe physical distancing protocols. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News People visit the the Tactical, Survival, and Arms Expo during its opening as a hybrid expo in SM Megamall. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News People visit the the Tactical, Survival, and Arms Expo during its opening as a hybrid expo in SM Megamall. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News