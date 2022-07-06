Home  >  Life

LOOK: Ayala Land opens state-of-the-art theater in Circuit

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 06 2022 03:22 PM | Updated as of Jul 06 2022 03:28 PM

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The newest and the most advanced theater for the performing arts has just been unveiled in Makati City. 

Real estate giant Ayala Land on Tuesday unveiled the new Samsung Performing Arts Theater, a 1,500-seater venue that has state-of-the-art facilities and amenities that aim to host both local and foreign performing artists.

The theater boasts of technical facilities and other amenities that distinguish it from the other performing arts facilities in the country. It is designed by US-based consultants, Theatre Projects Consultants, and experts on sound design, Akustiks, in partnership with GF & Partners Architects and world-renowned architects from Calliston RTKL, who have done work for renowned major theaters in Broadway and the West End.

It is centrally located at the Circuit in Makati City and is easily accessible by foot, public transport and private vehicles, with various lifestyle and recreational options within its vicinity. 

A grand opening of the theater is set for July 14.

Photos by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

