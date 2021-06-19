MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: National Museum reopens for Rizal's 160th birth anniversary

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

With the recent reclassification of industries allowed to operate in areas under general community quarantine, the National Museum in Ermita reopened its doors to the public on Saturday.

The reopening coincided with the 160th birth anniversary of national hero Dr. Jose P. Rizal.

The museum is open in a restricted capacity, as it complies with government health and safety protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Here are some photos from the opening:

The reopening of the National Museum in Ermita, Manila on Saturday coincided with the 160th birth anniversary of national hero Dr. Jose P. Rizal. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News