IN PHOTOS: Lucban honors San Isidro through Pahiyas

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

LUCBAN -- One of the Philippines' biggest harvest festivals, the Pahiyas, is held annually in honor of San Isidro Labrador, the patron saint of farmers, laborers, and peasants.

Derived from the word "payas," which means "to decorate,” residents of Lucban in Quezon adorn their homes with vegetables, fruits, and "kiping" (colored rice wafers in the shape of leaves) that attracts local and foreign tourists alike.

The delicacies and cultural performances also make one appreciate the town’s unique tradition.

Though also celebrated in Tayabas and Sariaya, Lucban’s Pahiyas Festival has earned recognition through the years.

This 2023 Pahiyas festival theme "Agos Pahiyas, Liglig na galing ng Lucbanin” had the Lucbanuenos showcase once again their creativity as guests enjoy the sounds and colors of Lucban.

Devotees join the procession in honor of Lucban’s patron saint San Isidro Labrador from the centuries-old San Luis Obispo de Tolosa Parish Church (Lucban Church) as part of the Payihas festival on May 15, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News The image of San Isidro Labrador is paraded around Lucban town in Quezon province during the annual Pahiyas festival on May 15, 2023. The festival is celebrated as thanksgiving to the town's patron saint, San Isidro Labrador for a bountiful harvest. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News The image of San Isidro Labrador is paraded around Lucban town in Quezon province during the annual Pahiyas festival on May 15, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Houses creatively decorated using fresh produce and colorful “kiping’ (leaf-shaped wafer) is one of the major highlights of Pahiyas festival on May 14, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News A goat's cheese seller walks past a house creatively decorated with locally sourced produce. Local and foreign tourists flocked to Lucban, Quezon to celebrate the 2023 Pahiyas Festival, in honor of its patron saint San Isidro Labrador, patron saint of farmers. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News An image of Saint Isidro Labrador, the patron saint of Lucban, Quezon, is displayed outside a house during the Pahiyas Festival in Lucban, Quezon Province, on May 15, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News A tourist poses for photos outside a creatively decorated house in celebration of the Pahiyas Festival in Lucban, Quezon on May 15, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Giant papier-mâché 'higantes' lead the grand parade in Lucban, Quezon on May 14, 2023 in celebration of the Pahiyas Festival. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Tourists check native hats and bags sold along the street during the Pahiyas Festival in Lucban, Quezon on May 15, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News People walk past a creatively decorated house using fresh produce and colorful “kiping’ (leaf-shaped wafer) on the eve of Pahiyas festival on May 14, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News