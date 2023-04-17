MULTIMEDIA

SLIDESHOW: Miss Philippines Earth 2023 candidates sizzle at preliminary event

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Candidates of the 2023 Miss Philippines Earth pageant participate in preliminary categories — Poise, Form and Figure, and Beauty of Face — at Cove Manila in Parañaque City on Monday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Candidates of the 2023 Miss Philippines Earth pageant participate in preliminary categories — Poise, Form and Figure, and Beauty of Face — at Cove Manila in Parañaque City on Monday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Candidates of the 2023 Miss Philippines Earth pageant participate in preliminary categories — Poise, Form and Figure, and Beauty of Face — at Cove Manila in Parañaque City on Monday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Candidates of the 2023 Miss Philippines Earth pageant participate in preliminary categories — Poise, Form and Figure, and Beauty of Face — at Cove Manila in Parañaque City on Monday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Candidates of the 2023 Miss Philippines Earth pageant participate in preliminary categories — Poise, Form and Figure, and Beauty of Face — at Cove Manila in Parañaque City on Monday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Candidates of the 2023 Miss Philippines Earth pageant participate in preliminary categories — Poise, Form and Figure, and Beauty of Face — at Cove Manila in Parañaque City on Monday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Candidates of the 2023 Miss Philippines Earth pageant participate in preliminary categories — Poise, Form and Figure, and Beauty of Face — at Cove Manila in Parañaque City on Monday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Twenty-nine candidates of Miss Philippines Earth showcased their poise and physique Monday during a summer-themed preliminary event at Cove Manila in Parañaque City.

The pageant hopefuls walked in their swimsuits for the “Poise” and “Form and Figure” components of the competition. For “Beauty of Face,” they also met judges with no or minimal makeup.

An earlier preliminary category was “Intelligence and Environmental Awareness,” where they presented their causes in line with the Miss Earth organization’s advocacy.

The performances of the candidates in the pre-pageant rounds will determine the semifinalists, to be announced during the coronation night on April 29 in Toledo, Cebu.

Set to crown her successor at the 23rd edition of Miss Philippines Earth is Jenny Ramp. The winner will represent the Philippines to the international Miss Earth competition in Vietnam later this year.

The Philippines is aiming to bring home a fifth Miss Earth crown, after the triumphs of Karla Paula Henry (2008), Jamie Herrell (2014), Angelia Ong (2015), and Karen Ibasco (2017).

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC