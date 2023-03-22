Home  >  Life

LOOK: Environmental group launches ‘Life in Plastic’ exhibit

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 22 2023 08:41 PM

Greenpeace on Tuesday launched the exhibit “Life in Plastic” at Talyer 15, at the Henry Hotel Compound in Pasay City. 

The interactive exhibit, which features art pieces made of plastic waste recovered from past brand audits, aims to raise awareness on the state of plastic pollution and how it affects the quality of life.

According to the organizers, the exhibit puts the spotlight on the "invisible effects" of plastics and how they affect lives and health. 

Aside from the exhibit, the launch included discussions with a panel of experts on various environmental and waste topics. 

LOOK: Greenpeace launches ‘Life in Plastic’ exhibit 1
LOOK: Greenpeace launches ‘Life in Plastic’ exhibit 2
LOOK: Greenpeace launches ‘Life in Plastic’ exhibit 3
LOOK: Greenpeace launches ‘Life in Plastic’ exhibit 4
LOOK: Greenpeace launches ‘Life in Plastic’ exhibit 5
LOOK: Greenpeace launches ‘Life in Plastic’ exhibit 6
LOOK: Greenpeace launches ‘Life in Plastic’ exhibit 7
LOOK: Greenpeace launches ‘Life in Plastic’ exhibit 8
LOOK: Greenpeace launches ‘Life in Plastic’ exhibit 9
LOOK: Greenpeace launches ‘Life in Plastic’ exhibit 10
LOOK: Greenpeace launches ‘Life in Plastic’ exhibit 11
LOOK: Greenpeace launches ‘Life in Plastic’ exhibit 12
LOOK: Greenpeace launches ‘Life in Plastic’ exhibit 13
LOOK: Greenpeace launches ‘Life in Plastic’ exhibit 14
LOOK: Greenpeace launches ‘Life in Plastic’ exhibit 15
LOOK: Greenpeace launches ‘Life in Plastic’ exhibit 16
LOOK: Greenpeace launches ‘Life in Plastic’ exhibit 17

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

