SLIDESHOW: Panagbenga Festival returns

Panagbenga Festival returns

The annual Panagbenga Festival returns after a three year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Panagbenga, a Kankanaey term for “season of blooming,” is an annual flower festival held in the summer capital of the Philippines to celebrate the history and culture of Baguio and the Cordilleras by showcasing its products, traditions and dances.

The Baguio Flower Festival Foundation, Inc. put the crowd estimate at 300,000. Revelers witnessed colorful performances by students from various schools in Baguio City during the Panagbenga Grand Float Parade along Session Road, the culmination of the month-long celebration.

Students from various schools perform during the Panagbenga Festival 2023 grand float parade in Baguio City, north of Manila, Philippines. February 26, 2023. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Students from various schools perform during the Panagbenga Festival 2023 grand float parade in Baguio City, north of Manila, Philippines. February 26, 2023. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Students from various schools perform during the Panagbenga Festival 2023 grand float parade in Baguio City, north of Manila, Philippines. February 26, 2023. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Students from various schools perform during the Panagbenga Festival 2023 grand float parade in Baguio City, north of Manila, Philippines. February 26, 2023. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Students from various schools perform during the Panagbenga Festival 2023 grand float parade in Baguio City, north of Manila, Philippines. February 26, 2023. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Actress, Lovi Poe (center left) greets the crowd during the Panagbenga Festival 2023 grand float parade in Baguio City, north of Manila, Philippines. February 26, 2023. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Miss Baguio 2022 winner, Krishnah Marie Gravidez, greets the crowd during the Panagbenga Festival 2023 grand float parade in Baguio City, north of Manila, Philippines. February 26, 2023. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Miss Baguio 2022 winner, Krishnah Marie Gravidez, greets the crowd during the Panagbenga Festival 2023 grand float parade in Baguio City, north of Manila, Philippines. February 26, 2023. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News