MULTIMEDIA
IN PHOTOS: Hundreds join Feast of Santo Niño de Tondo
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 21 2024 04:06 PM | Updated as of Jan 21 2024 06:45 PM
MANILA — Hundreds of Catholic devotees paid homage to Santo Niño de Tondo, with a dawn procession of the image of the Holy Child along the streets of Tondo on January 21.
The image of Santo Niño de Tondo, historically brought to Manila by a wealthy merchant from Acapulco, Mexico, in 1572, has been enshrined in the Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Niño – Tondo,
Celebrated every third Sunday of January, the feast highlights devotion to the Child Jesus as a form of thanksgiving for prayers granted.
Some devotees joined the processional along the route with their images of the Santo Nino in tow, with around 6000 people in total marching till the end according to the Manila Police District.
Hourly masses are scheduled throughout the day with devotees flocking to the Tondo Church with their images of the Santo Nino for blessing.
Here are select images of the feast day of Sto. Niño de Tondo.
Catholic devotees join the procession and blessing of images of the Child Jesus on the feast day of the Santo Nino de Tondo in Manila on January 21, 2024. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Catholic devotees join the procession and blessing of images of the Child Jesus on the feast day of the Santo Nino de Tondo in Manila on January 21, 2024. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Catholic devotees join the procession and blessing of images of the Child Jesus on the feast day of the Santo Nino de Tondo in Manila on January 21, 2024. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Catholic devotees join the procession and blessing of images of the Child Jesus on the feast day of the Santo Nino de Tondo in Manila on January 21, 2024. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Catholic devotees join the procession and blessing of images of the Child Jesus on the feast day of the Santo Nino de Tondo in Manila on January 21, 2024. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Catholic devotees join the procession and blessing of images of the Child Jesus on the feast day of the Santo Nino de Tondo in Manila on January 21, 2024. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Catholic devotees join the procession and blessing of images of the Child Jesus on the feast day of the Santo Nino de Tondo in Manila on January 21, 2024. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Catholic devotees join the procession and blessing of images of the Child Jesus on the feast day of the Santo Nino de Tondo in Manila on January 21, 2024. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Catholic devotees join the procession and blessing of images of the Child Jesus on the feast day of the Santo Nino de Tondo in Manila on January 21, 2024. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Catholic devotees join the procession and blessing of images of the Child Jesus on the feast day of the Santo Nino de Tondo in Manila on January 21, 2024. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Catholic devotees join the procession and blessing of images of the Child Jesus on the feast day of the Santo Nino de Tondo in Manila on January 21, 2024. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
