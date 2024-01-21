Marcos tells Sto. Niño devotees: Translate faith into action

Catholic devotees flock to the procession and blessing of images of the Santo Niño on the feast day of the Santo Niño de Tondo in Manila on January 21, 2024. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday told devotees of Santo Niño or Child Jesus to translate their faith into action.

Thousand of Filipinos across the country joined parades or activities last week until this weekend in honor of Child Jesus, with Cebu's grand Sinulog Festival happening this Sunday.

"To the millions of devotees, I urge you to translate your faith into action so that you may spread the message of hope, love and joy to others," Marcos said in a release by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

"Most importantly, always pray for spiritual strength and fortitude to overcome whatever challenges and difficulties that may lie ahead," he added.

LOOK: The devotees of Señor Santo Niño de Cebu has reached the nearby streets to attend the Pontifical Mass.



Today is its 459th Feast. | via @feanneperez pic.twitter.com/RQpb3W2zvS — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) January 21, 2024

Marcos also reminded Santo Niño devotees of their Catholic and social obligations through faith and the bayanihan spirit, according to the PCO.

The feast day of Santo Niño — a Spanish Catholic title of the Child Jesus — is celebrated every third Sunday of January in the Philippines, where the majority are Roman Catholics.

Marcos hopes that the devotees will help spur economic growth in their cities as well as further develop "the thriving industry of Cebu."

"The chief executive expressed his heartfelt greetings to the people of Cebu City as he joined them in celebrating the Sinulog Festival," the PCO said.