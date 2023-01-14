MULTIMEDIA

Buling-Buling returns to Pandacan on Feast of Sto Nino

Images and text by George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

The festive mood was palpable once again on the streets of Pandacan as people eagerly waited for the start of the Buling-buling dance parade to mark the feast day of Sto. Niño de Pandacan.

Participants from different schools and other sectors were present in full costumes to add color to the occasion after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the main plaza, the revelers marched around their neighborhood carrying the image of Sto. Niño drawing huge crowds, happy to be able to celebrate their fiesta once again.

Here are some scenes:

