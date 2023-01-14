Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Buling-Buling returns to Pandacan on Feast of Sto Nino

Images and text by George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 14 2023 09:36 PM

The festive mood was palpable once again on the streets of Pandacan as people eagerly waited for the start of the Buling-buling dance parade to mark the feast day of Sto. Niño de Pandacan. 

Participants from different schools and other sectors were present in full costumes to add color to the occasion after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the main plaza, the revelers marched around their neighborhood carrying the image of Sto. Niño drawing huge crowds, happy to be able to celebrate their fiesta once again.

Here are some scenes:

Buling-Buling returns to Pandacan 1
Buling-Buling returns to Pandacan 2
Buling-Buling returns to Pandacan 3
Buling-Buling returns to Pandacan 4
Buling-Buling returns to Pandacan 5
Buling-Buling returns to Pandacan 6
Buling-Buling returns to Pandacan 7
Buling-Buling returns to Pandacan 8
Buling-Buling returns to Pandacan 9
Buling-Buling returns to Pandacan 10
Buling-Buling returns to Pandacan 11
Buling-Buling returns to Pandacan 12
Buling-Buling returns to Pandacan 13
Buling-Buling returns to Pandacan 14
Buling-Buling returns to Pandacan 15
Buling-Buling returns to Pandacan 16
Buling-Buling returns to Pandacan 17
Buling-Buling returns to Pandacan 18

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Read More:  Feast of Sto Nino   Sto Nino   Pandacan   Buling-Buling   Sto Nino de Pandacan   Manila  