Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Last full moon of 2020 Patrick T. Fallon, AFP Posted at Dec 30 2020 04:16 PM The last full moon of 2020, also known as the Cold Moon, rises behind the snow-topped San Gabriel Mountains and the Los Angeles downtown skyline at sunset as seen from the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California. The 13th full moon is the last celestial event of the year coming after the Christmas Star or the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on December 21. 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn