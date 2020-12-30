MULTIMEDIA

Last full moon of 2020

Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

The last full moon of 2020, also known as the Cold Moon, rises behind the snow-topped San Gabriel Mountains and the Los Angeles downtown skyline at sunset as seen from the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California. The 13th full moon is the last celestial event of the year coming after the Christmas Star or the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on December 21.