A merry Christmas with loved ones

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 25 2023 09:08 PM

Filipinos smile for photos as they spend time with loved ones at Luneta Park in Manila on Christmas Day. Public parks in the metro are usually filled with families celebrating the Holidays as most Filipinos are free from work during Christmas. 

