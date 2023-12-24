Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Lechon baboy in a row Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 24 2023 04:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Rows of lechon for pre-paid and last-minute customers are on display in Barangay La Loma in Quezon City on Christmas Eve, Sunday. Prices of the Noche Buena staple are expected to rise due to high demand during Christmas Eve. Read More: Christmas Christmas eve lechon La Loma /overseas/12/24/23/tanker-attacked-by-drone-fired-from-iran-in-indian-ocean/entertainment/12/24/23/francine-diaz-wala-akong-inahas-wala-akong-nilandi/video/news/12/24/23/christmas-revelers-run-for-cover-as-quake-jolts-davao-de-oro/business/12/24/23/12-dead-39-injured-in-explosion-at-nickel-processing-plant-in-indonesia/business/12/24/23/japan-to-spend-1647-billion-on-2025-expo-amid-public-skepticism