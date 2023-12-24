Home  >  Life

Lechon baboy in a row

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 24 2023 04:36 PM

Lechon baboy in a row

Rows of lechon for pre-paid and last-minute customers are on display in Barangay La Loma in Quezon City on Christmas Eve, Sunday. Prices of the Noche Buena staple are expected to rise due to high demand during Christmas Eve. 

