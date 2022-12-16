MULTIMEDIA
Simbang Gabi with less Covid restrictions
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 16 2022 09:52 AM
Churchgoers attend the traditional dawn mass, or Simbang Gabi, at the Baclaran Church in Pasay City on Friday. People came en masse for the first time after almost two years for the start of the nine-day dawn masses before Christmas, as health restrictions have been relaxed to the minimum.
- /life/12/16/22/share-the-love-how-you-can-help-others-this-christmas
- /business/12/16/22/sss-urged-to-defer-contribution-hike-as-inflation-quickens
- /news/12/16/22/deped-forms-panel-to-investigate-maternity-leave-scam
- /business/12/16/22/marcos-issues-eo-reducing-percentage-of-net-earning-remittance-of-dbp
- /overseas/12/16/22/ousted-peru-president-ordered-detained-for-18-months