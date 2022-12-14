Home  >  Life

Shopping for Christmas decorations at Dapitan Arcade

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2022 05:08 PM

People visit stalls selling various Christmas decorations at the Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City on Wednesday. Shoppers looking for bargain-priced home decor and craft supplies frequent the area particularly during Christmas season. 


 

