Demand spikes for puto bumbong, bibingka

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Vendors prepare traditional holiday rice cakes, such as puto bumbong, bibingka and other delicacies in front of the National Shrine of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel along Broadway Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday. Regularly sold outside Mt. Carmel Church on weekends, demand for puto bumbong and bibingka increases during the holiday season.