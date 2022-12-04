Rowing for Pasig River

MULTIMEDIA
Groups call for Pasig River Rehabilitation, say no to PAREX
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 04 2022 04:05 PM
Rowing lessons are taught onboard a sculling boat along Pasig River in Makati City on Sunday, during a campaign to revive the Pasig River spearheaded by the members of the Manila Boat Club and Ilog Pasig advocates. The groups expressed opposition to the Pasig River Expressway or PAREX, a proposed six-lane elevated expressway that would traverse the entirety of Pasig River connecting Manila, Mandaluyong, Makati, Pasig, Taguig and the municipality of Taytay.
