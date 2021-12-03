San Juan ushers in Christmas with a bang

MULTIMEDIA

San Juan welcomes Yuletide season with fireworks display, giant Christmas tree

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People watch the fireworks display at the San Juan City hall grounds as the city ushered in Christmas on Friday. The city kicked off its Christmas celebration with a Christmas tree lighting, fireworks display, and its annual Christmas bazaar which will be open from December 3 to January 1 at 5 pm to 12 midnight daily.