Makati launches city's Christmas lights installation at central post office

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 01 2022 09:41 PM

Makati launches city's Christmas lights installation

People attend the launch of Makati City’s Christmas lights installation at the city’s central post office fountain park on Thursday. According to the Makati Public Information Office, the holiday attraction is open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. 

