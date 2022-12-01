Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Makati launches city's Christmas lights installation at central post office George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 01 2022 09:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People attend the launch of Makati City’s Christmas lights installation at the city’s central post office fountain park on Thursday. According to the Makati Public Information Office, the holiday attraction is open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. Read More: Christmas Makati Christmas lights Christmas installation Makati Central Post Office /video/business/12/01/22/ph-shares-snap-6-day-winning-streak/video/news/12/01/22/hiv-positive-cases-in-ph-up-in-2022-compared-to-2021/video/news/12/01/22/bi-says-no-links-between-personnel-trafficking-scheme/video/news/12/01/22/salceda-sovereign-wealth-fund-a-marcos-jr-initiative/business/12/01/22/blockchain-community-sees-life-after-ftx-collapse