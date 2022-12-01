Belen lights up Moncada

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Belen brings light and joy to Moncada ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 01 2022 07:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People enjoy the colorful display of the Belen while listening to Christmas carols in the Municipality of Moncada in Tarlac on Thursday. Various cultural groups will perform every night until Christmas eve as part of celebrations in the municipality. Read More: Belen Moncada Tarlac Christmas Moncada Tarlac Christmas 2022 Pasko Pasko 2022 /news/12/01/22/dti-tiniyak-na-sapat-ang-suplay-ng-noche-buena-items/news/12/01/22/pag-ibig-allocates-p250b-for-pambasang-pabahay-program/news/12/01/22/us-senate-staff-visits-de-lima/video/news/12/01/22/x-ray-screening-bago-makapasok-sa-naia-t1-inalis-na/overseas/12/01/22/indonesia-families-sue-govt-over-cough-syrup-deaths-injuries