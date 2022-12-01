Home  >  Life

Belen brings light and joy to Moncada

ABS-CBN News

Dec 01 2022

Belen lights up Moncada

People enjoy the colorful display of the Belen while listening to Christmas carols in the Municipality of Moncada in Tarlac on Thursday. Various cultural groups will perform every night until Christmas eve as part of celebrations in the municipality.

Read More:  Belen   Moncada   Tarlac   Christmas   Moncada Tarlac   Christmas 2022   Pasko   Pasko 2022  