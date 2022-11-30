Miss Korea is crowned Miss Earth 2022

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Miss Korea is Miss Earth 2022 Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP Posted at Nov 30 2022 11:50 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Miss Earth-Fire Andrea Aguilera from Colombia (from left to right), Miss Earth 2022 Mina Sue Choi from South Korea, Misss Earth Water Nadeem Ayoub from Palestine and Miss Earth-Air Sheridan Mortlock from Australia pose for a photo after the coronation night of the 22nd Miss Earth pageant in Manila Tuesday. Read More: Miss Earth coronation night Mina Sue Choi Andrea Aguilera Nadeem Ayoub Sheridan Mortlock /news/11/30/22/coa-disallows-coffee-chocolates-purchased-by-national-tobacco-administration/entertainment/11/30/22/leon-barretto-open-to-reconcile-with-dad-dennis-padilla/news/11/30/22/diokno-says-ph-has-money-for-sovereign-wealth-fund/business/11/30/22/robinsons-land-opens-rice-crop-inspired-mall-in-gapan/entertainment/11/30/22/watch-highlights-from-jane-de-leons-birthday-party