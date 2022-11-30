Miss Korea is crowned Miss Earth 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Miss Korea is Miss Earth 2022

Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

Miss Earth-Fire Andrea Aguilera from Colombia (from left to right), Miss Earth 2022 Mina Sue Choi from South Korea, Misss Earth Water Nadeem Ayoub from Palestine and Miss Earth-Air Sheridan Mortlock from Australia pose for a photo after the coronation night of the 22nd Miss Earth pageant in Manila Tuesday.