MULTIMEDIA Miss USA wins Miss Earth 2020 Screengrab from Miss Earth Livestreaming Posted at Nov 29 2020 03:03 PM Miss Earth USA Lindsey Coffey, 28, reacts after winning Miss Earth 2020 during the virtual coronation ceremony on Sunday. Coffey was crowned with Miss Earth Air 2020 Stephany Zreik from Venezuela, Miss Earth Water 2020 Roxanne Allison Baeyens from the Philippines, and Miss Earth Fire 2020 Michala Rubinstein from Denmark. USA named Miss Earth 2020; Philippines wins Miss Earth Water Miss USA calls historic Miss Earth 2020 win as 'life changing'