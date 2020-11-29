MULTIMEDIA

Miss USA wins Miss Earth 2020

Screengrab from Miss Earth Livestreaming

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Miss Earth USA Lindsey Coffey, 28, reacts after winning Miss Earth 2020 during the virtual coronation ceremony on Sunday. Coffey was crowned with Miss Earth Air 2020 Stephany Zreik from Venezuela, Miss Earth Water 2020 Roxanne Allison Baeyens from the Philippines, and Miss Earth Fire 2020 Michala Rubinstein from Denmark.



