Jose Mari Chan serenades event goers

MULTIMEDIA

Its a 'Mari' Christmas

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Jose Mari Chan performs during the unveiling of a clothing brand’s Christmas display at a mall in Makati City on Tuesday. Chan, most known to Filipinos for his Christmas songs, in a previous ABS-CBN interview expressed his gratitude for the love and devotion of the public , no matter their religious beliefs, to "Christmas in Our Hearts" more than 30 years since it was first released.