Jose Mari Chan serenades event goers

Its a 'Mari' Christmas
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 23 2022 11:29 PM
Jose Mari Chan performs during the unveiling of a clothing brand’s Christmas display at a mall in Makati City on Tuesday. Chan, most known to Filipinos for his Christmas songs, in a previous ABS-CBN interview expressed his gratitude for the love and devotion of the public , no matter their religious beliefs, to "Christmas in Our Hearts" more than 30 years since it was first released.
