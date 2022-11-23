Jose Mari Chan, The CompanY to stage Christmas concert

MANILA -- OPM icon Jose Mari Chan and the country's premier vocal ensemble The CompanY are set to stage a concert this holiday season.

On social media, Moy Ortiz of The CompanY announced that their show "Christmas In Our Hearts: Jose Mari Chan in Perfect CompanY" will happen on December 9 at Newport World Resorts.

"Christmas In Our Hearts" is one of the hits of Chan. In a previous ABS-CBN interview, he expressed his gratitude for their love for the Christmas tune, no matter their religious beliefs, more than 30 years since it was first released.

"Christmas In Our Hearts" went on to become one of the biggest selling OPM songs in history. Aside from "Christmas In Our Hearts," Chan's other classics are "Going Home To Christmas" and A Perfect Christmas."

Meanwhile, the acapella pop group The CompanY, composed of Ortiz, Annie Quintos, OJ Mariano, and Sweet Plantado, is known for their hits like "Everlasting Love," "Muntik Na Kitang Minahal," and "Now That I Have You."

Before tge "Christmas In Our Hearts" concert, the Pinoy Playlist Music Festival (PPMF), a brainchild of Ortiz, will celebrate and honor Chan, as well as Pilita Corrales, Babsie Molina and Jonathan Velasco in a special Christmas tribute show on December 3 at the BGC Arts Center in Taguig.

