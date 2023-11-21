MULTIMEDIA

Last giant pandas in US

Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Visitors watch as a giant panda wanders in its enclosure at Zoo Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia, USA on Monday. Recently, a pair of giant pandas at the Smithsonian's National Zoo were returned to China, leaving Zoo Atlanta as the only institution in the United States to view the popular animals. Four giant pandas -- Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun and Xi Lun -- are currently on loan at Zoo Atlanta, whose agreement set to expire in late 2024.