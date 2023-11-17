x

Biden, Xi compete for partnership with Asia Pacific at summit

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 18 2023 01:31 AM

US President Joe Biden touted the strength of America's economic growth in a bid to sway 19 Asia Pacific economies to partner with Washington. Chinese President Xi Jinping did the same. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 17, 2023
