Wiping his way out

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Still wearing his school uniform and carrying his backpack, second-year student Gabriel Ivan washes windshields of passing cars along Quirino Avenue in Manila on Monday. As part of his daily routine after school, Gabriel Ivan takes the risk of washing windshields as a means to raise funds for his allowance, support his education, and assist his currently jobless parents. "Kung hindi ko po gagawin ito, wala po akong baon. Walang pong trabaho ang mga magulang ko," said Gabriel Ivan.