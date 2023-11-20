MULTIMEDIA
Wiping his way out
Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 20 2023 04:55 PM | Updated as of Nov 20 2023 10:45 PM
Still wearing his school uniform and carrying his backpack, second-year student Gabriel Ivan washes windshields of passing cars along Quirino Avenue in Manila on Monday. As part of his daily routine after school, Gabriel Ivan takes the risk of washing windshields as a means to raise funds for his allowance, support his education, and assist his currently jobless parents. "Kung hindi ko po gagawin ito, wala po akong baon. Walang pong trabaho ang mga magulang ko," said Gabriel Ivan.
