Molo Church lights up for Christmas

MULTIMEDIA
Molo Church lights up for the holidays
Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor’s Office
Posted at Nov 15 2021 01:15 PM | Updated as of Nov 15 2021 01:48 PM
Ilonggos enjoy the beautiful Christmas lights outside the St. Anne Parish Church, also known as Molo Church in Iloilo City on Sunday. The Molo Church, a Gothic-Renaissance inspired church, uniquely features 16 life-size statues of female saints.
