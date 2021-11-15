Molo Church lights up for Christmas

MULTIMEDIA

Molo Church lights up for the holidays

Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor’s Office

Ilonggos enjoy the beautiful Christmas lights outside the St. Anne Parish Church, also known as Molo Church in Iloilo City on Sunday. The Molo Church, a Gothic-Renaissance inspired church, uniquely features 16 life-size statues of female saints.