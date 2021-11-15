Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Molo Church lights up for the holidays

Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor’s Office

Posted at Nov 15 2021 01:15 PM | Updated as of Nov 15 2021 01:48 PM

Molo Church lights up for Christmas

Ilonggos enjoy the beautiful Christmas lights outside the St. Anne Parish Church, also known as Molo Church in Iloilo City on Sunday. The Molo Church, a Gothic-Renaissance inspired church, uniquely features 16 life-size statues of female saints. 

Read More:  Molo Church   St. Anne Parish Church   Iloilo City   Gothic-Renaissance  