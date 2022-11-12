A day for the poor

MULTIMEDIA

World Day of the Poor observed in Manila

Indigent people get free haircuts at Saint Vincent de Paul Parish on San Marcelino street in Manila on Saturday, during the observance of World Day of the Poor. Aside from the haircut, some were also treated to free baths, hot meal, hygiene kits and food packs. Pope Francis established November 13 as the World Day of the Poor in 2016 to draw attention to those living on the margins of society.