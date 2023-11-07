Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Lighting up Makati CBD Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN news Posted at Nov 07 2023 09:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Passersby take photos of traditional Christmas parols lighting up Ayala Avenue in Makati City on Tuesday. Various venues in the country are starting to usher in the Yuletide season with Christmas decorations and other festive activities. Read More: Makati central business district makati cbd Christmas parol Christmas lantern Christmas display /entertainment/11/10/23/regine-velasquez-stays-with-abs-cbn/sports/11/10/23/pba-import-jois-explodes-for-43-as-northport-survives-terrafirma/business/11/10/23/online-sellers-to-pay-withholding-tax-by-december-bir/video/news/11/10/23/pilipinas-timor-leste-nagkasundong-palawakin-ang-kooperasyon/sports/11/10/23/back-to-back-wins-a-morale-boost-vs-creamline-says-f2-coach