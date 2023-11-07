Home  >  Life

Lighting up Makati CBD

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN news

Posted at Nov 07 2023 09:46 PM

Passersby take photos of traditional Christmas parols lighting up Ayala Avenue in Makati City on Tuesday. Various venues in the country are starting to usher in the Yuletide season with Christmas decorations and other festive activities. 

