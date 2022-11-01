Halloween party back in Poblacion

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Halloween party at Poblacion Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 01 2022 10:47 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People wearing costumes participate in a Halloween street party in Poblacion, Makati City on Monday evening. The annual Halloween event dubbed ‘Ready Poblacion One’ was the first after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: Halloween party All Saints Day All Souls Day Poblacion Makati /entertainment/11/01/22/moira-dela-torre-records-new-song-for-upcoming-film/video/business/11/01/22/blockchain-proposed-to-make-national-id-more-secure/business/11/01/22/us-publishing-mega-merger-blocked-by-federal-judge/sports/11/01/22/nba-nets-hold-off-pacers-for-second-win-of-season/sports/11/01/22/thailands-thitikul-19-becomes-womens-golf-no-1