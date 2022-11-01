Home  >  Life

Halloween party at Poblacion

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2022 10:47 AM

Halloween party back in Poblacion

People wearing costumes participate in a Halloween street party in Poblacion, Makati City on Monday evening. The annual Halloween event dubbed ‘Ready Poblacion One’ was the first after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

