Filipina beauty Nicole Borromeo crowned Miss International 2023 3rd runner-up

Filipina beauty Nicole Borromeo (3rd runner-up), Sofia Osio Luna of Colombia (first runner-up), Miss International 2023 Andrea Rubio of Venezuela, Camila Diaz Daneri of Peru (second runner-up), and Vanessa Hayes Schutt of Bolivia (fourth runner-up) pose for photos during the Miss International Coronation Night at Yoyogi Gymnasium No. 2 in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan, on October 26, 2023. Kylie Verzosa was the last Filipina to be crowned Miss International in 2016.