Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo. Binibining Pilipinas/Instagram

Nicole Borromeo nearly won the Miss International crown as she finished as a third runner-up in this year's pageant.

Andrea Rubio of Venezuela was proclaimed Miss International 2023 during the coronation night held in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday.

The rest of her runners-up include Sofia Osio Luna of Colombia (first runner-up), Camila Diaz Daneri of Peru (second runner-up), and Vanessa Hayes Schutt of Bolivia (fourth runner-up).

Borromeo was aiming for the Philippines' seventh Miss International title. Her predecessor, Hannah Arnold, finished in the Top 15 last year.

TOP 7

Colombia

Venezuela

Philippines

Mexico

Thailand

Bolivia

Peru

TOP 15

Thailand

Panama

Mexico

Peru

Greece

Cote D'Ivoire

Bolivia

Dominican Republic

Vietnam

Puerto Rico

Philippines

Colombia

Hong Kong

Venezuela

Malaysia

SPECIAL AWARDS