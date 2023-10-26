Nicole Borromeo nearly won the Miss International crown as she finished as a third runner-up in this year's pageant.
Andrea Rubio of Venezuela was proclaimed Miss International 2023 during the coronation night held in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday.
The rest of her runners-up include Sofia Osio Luna of Colombia (first runner-up), Camila Diaz Daneri of Peru (second runner-up), and Vanessa Hayes Schutt of Bolivia (fourth runner-up).
Borromeo was aiming for the Philippines' seventh Miss International title. Her predecessor, Hannah Arnold, finished in the Top 15 last year.
TOP 7
- Colombia
- Venezuela
- Philippines
- Mexico
- Thailand
- Bolivia
- Peru
TOP 15
- Thailand
- Panama
- Mexico
- Peru
- Greece
- Cote D'Ivoire
- Bolivia
- Dominican Republic
- Vietnam
- Puerto Rico
- Philippines
- Colombia
- Hong Kong
- Venezuela
- Malaysia
SPECIAL AWARDS
- Miss International Africa: Ghana
- Miss International America: USA
- Miss International Asia Pacific: Macau
- Miss International Europe: United Kingdom
- Best in National Costume: Angola
- Best in Evening Gown: Indonesia
- Miss Fitness: Zimbabwe
- Miss Photogenic: New Zealand