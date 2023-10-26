Home  >  Life

PH bet Nicole Borromeo is Miss International 3rd runner-up

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 26 2023 08:18 PM

Binibining Pilipinas/Instagram
Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo. Binibining Pilipinas/Instagram

Nicole Borromeo nearly won the Miss International crown as she finished as a third runner-up in this year's pageant.

Andrea Rubio of Venezuela was proclaimed Miss International 2023 during the coronation night held in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday.

The rest of her runners-up include Sofia Osio Luna of Colombia (first runner-up), Camila Diaz Daneri of Peru (second runner-up), and Vanessa Hayes Schutt of Bolivia (fourth runner-up).

Borromeo was aiming for the Philippines' seventh Miss International title. Her predecessor, Hannah Arnold, finished in the Top 15 last year.

TOP 7

  • Colombia
  • Venezuela
  • Philippines
  • Mexico
  • Thailand
  • Bolivia
  • Peru

TOP 15

  • Thailand
  • Panama
  • Mexico
  • Peru
  • Greece
  • Cote D'Ivoire
  • Bolivia
  • Dominican Republic
  • Vietnam
  • Puerto Rico
  • Philippines
  • Colombia
  • Hong Kong
  • Venezuela
  • Malaysia

SPECIAL AWARDS

  • Miss International Africa: Ghana
  • Miss International America: USA
  • Miss International Asia Pacific: Macau
  • Miss International Europe: United Kingdom
  • Best in National Costume: Angola
  • Best in Evening Gown: Indonesia
  • Miss Fitness: Zimbabwe
  • Miss Photogenic: New Zealand
