Candle makers anticipate strong demand for Undas 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Rushing to meet candle demand for #Undas2022

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A factory worker of the DomRose Candle Manufacturing Inc. in Bagong Barrio, Caloocan makes candles in anticipation for the rise in demand for candles on Tuesday for the upcoming Undas or All Saint’s Day. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier in the day signed a document declaring Oct. 31, which falls on a Monday, a special non-working holiday to give Filipinos a 4-day holiday.