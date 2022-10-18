Candle makers anticipate strong demand for Undas 2022

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Rushing to meet candle demand for #Undas2022 Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 18 2022 05:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A factory worker of the DomRose Candle Manufacturing Inc. in Bagong Barrio, Caloocan makes candles in anticipation for the rise in demand for candles on Tuesday for the upcoming Undas or All Saint’s Day. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier in the day signed a document declaring Oct. 31, which falls on a Monday, a special non-working holiday to give Filipinos a 4-day holiday. Malacañang declares Oct. 31 as special non-working holiday Read More: candle maker candles Undas 2022 All Souls Day All Saints Day /news/10/18/22/pogos-underdeclared-taxes-by-p19-billion-gatchalian/business/10/18/22/marcos-taming-inflation-is-number-1-priority/business/10/18/22/water-concessionaires-humihirit-ng-taas-singil/news/10/18/22/bbm-sugar-mas-murang-asukal-ibinebenta-sa-sra-offices/news/10/18/22/pimentel-revilla-seek-deeper-probe-on-percy-lapid-slay-case