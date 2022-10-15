MULTIMEDIA

'Ber months' felt in Baguio City

ABS-CBN News

People flock to the night market along Harrison Street in Baguio City on Friday, October 14, 2022. The city's "December chill" started to be felt at the onset of amihan, or the northeast monsoon, on the first week of October, bringing in cold nights below 16ºC.