Coastal clean-up at Tingloy, Batangas

Community, Bantay Dagat lead coastal clean-up in Tingloy, Batangas

Photo courtesy of Danny Ocampo

Divemaster Aldrin Abarintos removes a plastic bag entangled in corals at the Batalang Bato Marine Sanctuary on Sept. 30, 2023.

Community members and Bantay Dagat of Barangay Santo Tomas in Tingloy, Batangas in partnership with Pure Ocean, Philippine Coast Guard and volunteer divers conducted a clean-up for International Coastal Clean-up month.