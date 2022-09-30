Dagmay weavers at PH Travel Mart

MULTIMEDIA

PH Travel Mart showcases Dagmay weavers

ABS-CBN News

Members of the Indigenous group Mandaya show the process of making Dagmay weave at the opening of the Philippine Travel Mart (PTM) 2022 at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Friday. Dagmay, the traditional handwoven textile of Mandaya tribe in Davao Oriental, is made of lanot (abaca fibers, Musa textilis) using the abl’lun (backstrap loom).