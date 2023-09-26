Nepal celebrates Indra Jatra festival

MULTIMEDIA

Unveiling Swet Bhairab

Narendra Shrestha, EPA-EFE

Nepalese devotees paint an idol of Swet Bhairab, a god of power, which is only uncovered on the very day of the Indra Jatra festival, on the first day of the festival in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday. The eight-day-long Indra Jatra festival is held in honor of Indra, the king god of heaven and the god of rains, as well as to honor family and relatives who passed away in the past year.