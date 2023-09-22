MULTIMEDIA

Pinoy foodies gun for largest potluck record

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Participants join Coca-Cola Philippines’ Guinness World Record Attempt for the world’s biggest potluck at the SM Mall of Asia open grounds in Pasay City on Friday. According to the World Guinness Record website, the largest potluck was attended by 3,264 people in India in 2016.