100 days to Christmas

Mall launches 100 Days of Happiness Christmas countdown

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Bernice Sevilla (left) and Jeremy Lapena, representing people with Down syndrome, walk the fashion runway as retail giant SM Malls launches its 100 Days of Happiness Christmas countdown at the The Block in Quezon City on Friday. The event was highlighted by a fashion show championing the company's advocacies and support of groups such as the Girls Scouts of the Philippines and the Down Syndrome Association of the Philippines, among others.