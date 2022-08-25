Jupiter super typhoon the size of Earth

MULTIMEDIA

A super typhoon in Jupiter the size of Earth

Jupiter is shown in a wide-field view, showing the planet with its faint rings, which are a million times fainter than the planet, and two tiny moons called Amalthea (left) and Adrastea at the edge of the ring in this image obtained from NASA and taken by the James Webb Space Telescope on Tuesday. The swirling white cloud on the bottom right is a storm called Great Red Spot, estimated to be bigger in size to planet Earth.