Manila marks Feast of San Roque Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE Posted at Aug 16 2023 09:20 PM A candidate in a Mardi Gras-themed costume contest faces village residents during a parade to mark the Catholic feast day of San Roque in Manila on Wednesday. As churches provide solemn places of worship on feast days, Catholics also celebrate and honor their patron saints by holding colorful parades to spread cheer and strengthen communities bonded in faith.