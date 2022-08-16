Home  >  Life

Rizal’s manuscripts on display at National Library

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2022 01:16 PM

National Library exhibits 'Noli Me Tangere' manuscript

A visitor looks at the original manuscript of Jose Rizal’s "Noli Me Tangere" at an exhibit of historical and valuable materials at the National Library of the Philippines on Tuesday. The exhibit also features the manuscript of "El Filibusterismo," works and photographs of Tagalog language writer and former senator Lope K. Santos and National Artist Atang Dela Rama, the Queen of Kundiman. 

 

