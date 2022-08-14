Celebrating Punnuk Festival

MULTIMEDIA

Ifugao communities celebrate Punnuk Festival

Romeo Mariano, ABS-CBN News

Members of three communities- Hapao, Baang and Nungulunan participate in the Punnuk Festival, an intense traditional tug-of-war in the Hapao River in the town of Hungduan, Ifugao province on Saturday. Punnuk, which culminates the rice-reaping season to celebrate a bountiful harvest was cancelled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



