Celebrating Punnuk Festival

MULTIMEDIA
Ifugao communities celebrate Punnuk Festival
Romeo Mariano, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 14 2022 09:43 PM
Members of three communities- Hapao, Baang and Nungulunan participate in the Punnuk Festival, an intense traditional tug-of-war in the Hapao River in the town of Hungduan, Ifugao province on Saturday. Punnuk, which culminates the rice-reaping season to celebrate a bountiful harvest was cancelled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
